Unemployed 24-year-old who lives with his parents posts weekly routine for hustling toward dream job, sparking debate

An employed 24-year-old who lives with his parents went viral on TikTok after he posted his weekly routines as he works toward his dream job.

The video shows different clips of Jacky Li’s (@jaackyyli) daily routine while unemployed. The video’s text overlay reads, “This is a week in my life being unemployed at 24 and living with my asian parents.”

Jacky showcases his start to the day, waking up between 8-10 am, doing his morning routine, eating breakfast, and working out. Once he gets home, he answers his emails and tries to keep himself productive. He brainstorms ideas for YouTube and TikTok while looking through jobs on LinkedIn.Jacky then takes a 15-20 minute break to rest or watch YouTube videos. After his break, he edits his content.

Despite pursuing his dreams, his parents lecture him on finding a “real corporate job” during dinnertime. Before he goes to bed, he journals and creates a to-do list so he can push himself closer to his dreams.

The video has been viewed over 450,000 times since July 21, with commenters expressing overwhelming support for Jacky.

“You may not be employed by someone else but everything you’re doing is a full-time job. Keep going,” one person wrote.

“staying real! not everyone knows what they want to do for a living, good to keep learning and developing,” a second wrote.

“Keep pursuing your passions and you’ll find your path!!” a third encouraged.

“with that level of productivity and consistency, great things are surely in store,” a fourth said.

“you got this bro!!” Seany, a magic content creator said.

The video resonated with and motivated other users.

“felt this, but you’re doing it! you got this friend!” one user wrote.

“Kinda going thru something similar but you seem to be more productive lol. but this is motivating me to be more productive like you;” a second commented.

“Tbh this is so relatable. I’m also 24 & livin w my mom, I get the same lectures too bc I want to pursue my passion of being an artist. KEEP IT UP! “ a third agreed.

“this is gonna be me when I quit my job in a few months, almost exactly. already have my parents nagging to find a real job,” a fourth concurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jacky for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories