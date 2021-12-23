‘She don’t get paid enough to be doing all that’: Walmart employee tackles deer that wound up inside store in viral TikTok

People expect to see a lot of strange things in Walmart. It’s just one of those stores that draws in such a wide variety of people for such a wide variety of reasons that oddities seem inevitable. But sometimes, things happen at the big-box store that surprise even Walmart shoppers.

Video of a deer getting pinned to the ground by an employee has gone viral on TikTok.

The incident actually took place in June, in Baraboo, Wisconsin. A deer wandered into the store and the employee in the video managed to get ahold of it and tackle it to the floor so it wouldn’t keep running around, saving it from hurting itself and customers—not to mention causing a mess these poor employees would have to sort out.

Viewers seeing the video for the first time as it racked up over 800,000 views on TikTok this week didn’t seem as surprised as shoppers watching the whole thing go down in real life. But they were concerned for both the deer and the employee who had to contend with a wild animal roaming the aisles.

“She know she don’t get paid enough to be doing all that,” @veighway commented.

“That deer isn’t hurting anyone,” argued @485ifbs.

Another viewer joked, “Is this why [there are] no registers open at Walmart?”

“I pick my battles and that would not be one of them,” @stephanie7020 admitted. “A senior citizen wrestling with a deer.”

Fortunately, neither the deer nor the worker were injured in the fray. And according to reports at the time, the employees worked together to get the deer to the back of the store, where they opened a door and let it back out into the outside world.

