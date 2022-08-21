‘I once found a positive pregnancy test while I was shopping for paint’: Walmart worker shows the mysterious messes she finds in the aisles

Mysterious spills, half-eaten candy, and an ominous paper towel mess. Walmart employee Chelsea (@chelseaj1617) has gone viral on TikTok after sharing scenes she’s come across on the clock.

Her video shared Aug. 8, the eighth installment of her “What I’ve found while working at Walmart” series, has gained over 4.1 million views.

Her video showcases a large, spilled can of what appears to be beans leaking into the clothing aisle, in addition to trash placed in strange places. In the aisles, she’s also found empty food trays, broken glass messes, and half-drunken bottles of juice. Some commenters have wondered if they were meals eaten before they were paid for.

Users have flocked to her Walmart mess video to share the bizarre things they’ve seen while shopping at the supermarket as well.

“I once found a positive pregnancy test while I was shopping for paint,” one viewer claimed

“I found a trail of diarrhea leading to the bathroom,” another said.

“I used to be in apparel. Have you found meat customers hide under stacks of clothing,” a third user questioned.

“Plenty,” Chelsea wrote in response.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea via Instagram message.

