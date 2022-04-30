‘Not y’all blaming the worker’: TikToker shows Walmart employee throwing boxes into aisle, sparking debate

A TikTok video showing a Walmart employee tossing boxes into an aisle has sparked controversy.

Samantha, @sam.a.nt.ha on TikTok, claimed that one of the boxes the employee threw hit her before she started filming, and the employee continued throwing them. The comments section of the video was split on whether to support the employee who is being recorded doing her job or the customer.

In the video, a young woman is throwing full boxes of products on the ground as Samantha records her. No words are said in the short clip, but the pinned comment from the creator says, “Before I started recording she hit us with a box and kept tossing them towards several customers.” She also seemingly implies the employee has been fired, saying that “She’s currently looking for a new job.”

The video was seen close to 4 million times since it was posted on April 20 and has accrued over 160,000 likes. Over 9,000 comments were left on the video, many of the comments were in support of the grocery store worker.

“They don’t get paid enough to care or go above and beyond honestly I’d do the same,” one person commented.

Another user wrote, “Literally how it’s done I worked at Walmart at one point and they told me to throw the boxes down the aisle or slide them nothin’ strange here.”

Others were on the creator’s side: “Not [people] defending her when the creator literally said she hit them with boxes,” a TikTok user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and Walmart via their media relations contact form for comment on this story.

Today’s top stories