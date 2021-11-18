‘This is why only 3 of 28 checkout lanes is open’: Walmart employee roasted on TikTok for dancing at work

A Walmart employee filming herself dancing at work has left viewers cracking jokes about retail service.

Jennifer (@trujenii) uploaded on Tuesday an 11-second video, captioned “practicing my gliding skills.” The short clip appears to have been filmed in the back room of the big box store, with Jennifer wearing her Walmart uniform and making some quick moves while surreptitiously looking over her shoulder.

“Yes I have two jobs for those who know me, but anyway, practicing my gliding skills,” Jennifer captioned the video.

It isn’t clear if the TikToker was on a break or not while filming the video. Still, viewers jokingly roasted her and the company for potentially dancing on company time.

“This is why only 3 of 28 checkout lanes is open,” @wristcold926 wrote.

“Ah so that’s where [customer] service is when I need them!” @its.beartime added. “Good to know!”

Another viewer continued the pile-on by joking, “Bro I am in the parking lot waiting for my stuff.”

One TikToker offered a sincere explanation just in case anyone was actually upset about the video.

“She don’t work the front FYI there’s different departments and what she does is get the items for the customers who go pick up [their] groceries,” @effxct_rl suggested.

And sure enough, at least one viewer seemed to have no patience for an employee having a little bit of fun, saying that they “had one of my young employees doing this shit. Decided she needed a permanent vacation.”

With over 1.7 million views so far, Jennifer’s quick respite from her work day seems to have been a worthwhile endeavor.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trujenii for comment.

