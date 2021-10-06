‘How is this not actionable?’: Police refuse to charge neighbor that harasses Black family with N-word, monkey noises, sparking outrage

A Black Virginia Beach family have been subjected to targeted, racist harassment by a neighbor, but the police say their hands are tied as the city attorney and Virginia magistrates both say it doesn’t constitute a crime.

Every time Jannique Martinez, her husband, or their children leave their house they’re greeted by flashing lights, recordings of monkey noises, and racist comedy skits featuring the N-word playing on their neighbor’s lawn. The same happens when they return at the end of the day, and according to Martinez, they’re not the only family being targeted by this man.

“When the sensors are activated, loud music begins to play,” Martinez told CNN. “He switches the music based on the family that is activating the music.”

The surveillance and harassment had been going on for over nearly five years when Martinez and her husband noticed that their own leaving and arrival music had been replaced with monkey noises. Deciding that enough was enough, they reported their neighbor to police, at which point things escalated. The neighbor then began to play racist skits using the N-word.

While the police have acknowledged that the neighbor’s behavior is “appalling and offensive,” they say it does not meet the standard for criminal behavior. This has come as a surprise to many people, given the existence of various noise ordinances and the ease and frequency with which Black people are overpoliced by them.

How is this not actionable? If the black family was playing music as loud as that shit sounds, especially on a regular basis, the Virginia Beach police would be making up ways to enforce a noise ordinance or some criminal nuisance law https://t.co/Cv044RS8Og — Flick (@Frediculous) October 6, 2021

Black people having to tiptoe in white neighborhoods for a home barbecue/party because the police *do* get called for “noise complaints” & Virginia Beach authorities say they can’t do anything about obviously racist public harassment of a Black family at their own house 🤨 — 🎃 Stephen aka. Zteoheb ⚡️ (@Zteoheb) October 6, 2021

A White person can call the police on their Black neighbors for playing music too loud and a SWAT team will arrive, but the Virginia Beach Police Department refuses to do anything about this? https://t.co/5Eqn6cmbSp — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) October 6, 2021

Some have pointed out that there are local ordinances that make the neighbor’s behavior a crime—a code on disturbing the peace generally and the city’s much mocked ban on swearing and abusive language.

Funny that Virginia Beach can have a law that prohibits cursing in order to promote a family friendly atmosphere, but somehow their hands are tied with this. — Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) October 6, 2021

They also have an abusive language code:

Sec. 23-12. – Abusive language.



If any person shall, in the presence or hearing of another, curse or abuse such other person, or use any violent abusive language … to provoke a breach of the peace, he shall be guilty of a Class 3 misde — Wash your hands! (@CapalTunnel) October 6, 2021

The city’s apparent refusal to act in this case has led to accusations of racial bias in enforcing.

I'm sure you'd have the same response if it was a black man harassing a white family. Actually, as a Virginia Beach resident, I know the response would be entirely different. — Liz (@VaBeachPeach) October 6, 2021

People have also been responding with calls for the relevant officials to be recalled or fired, and a call to action for citizens to start calling the police and city authorities to pressure them to act.

The city attorney and the VA magistrate need to be fired. This is bs on all levels. File a complaint with the DOJ and name Christopher S. Boynton (city attorney) and the Virginia Beach Magistrate Office as part of the suit. 🧐 — ★彡👑🎀 𝒹𝒶𝓉𝒢𝓊𝓇𝓁❢ 🎀👑彡★ (@debi_miss) September 30, 2021

Call the Virginia Beach Police (757) 385-4377 & ask them why someone having a party that's too loud can be arrested, but this is fine…. https://t.co/dTZnZXs2VR — Ms. Imani Makes Scarves (@ImaniKushan) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Virginia Beach city authorities are busy trying to convince Pharrell Williams to continue holding his Something in the Water festival there. Williams has announced that due to the city’s “toxic energy” and mishandling of his cousin Donovon Lynch’s murder they won’t be back next year, or possibly ever again.

