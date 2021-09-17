U.S. Marshal caught on video striking handcuffed Black man in the face

The U.S. Marshals Service announced it will investigate an incident concerning its Gulf Coast area task force members after a video featuring the incident went viral.

The video in question was reportedly sent to WLBT, and it was taken from a Ring camera. The video shows a Black man in handcuffs being hit in the face by one of the four men seen in uniform. The man goes down to the ground. The hit was seemingly unprompted. WLBT reported that the incident happened in Jackson, Mississippi.

The video has gone viral with the help of @davenewworld_, who posted the clip to Instagram.

WLBT referred to the Black man as a a “suspect.” The man has yet to be identified and the reason for his arrest is unknown, according to WLBT.

In the background, another person can also be seen getting struck to the ground right before the Black man who was handcuffed was hit. It is unclear if this person was also handcuffed. WLBT reported that an unidentified witness alleged that the U.S. Marshals “drug them, they hit them, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal.” She also accused the marshals of “ransacking” her home.

In a statement to WLBT, the U.S. Marshals Service, while not commenting on the specifics, said: “The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously, and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for further comment.

