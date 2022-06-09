TikToker tries to prove just how unwalkable Houston is—but they aren’t in Houston

A TikToker’s attempt to show how unwalkable the Houston area is backfired when eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that he was not even in the city.

In the video posted by @bobby.keefe, he attempts to show how difficult it is to get around the Houston area by walking, say, to a Starbucks in his area. On Google Maps, it shows that it would take over three hours to walk to a location that was less than a mile away, a four-minute drive.

A city’s walkability score is determined by how many errands can be done without using a car. According to Walk Score, Houston is rated 30th in the nation for its walkability, deigning it a car-dependent city.

The video has gone viral, accruing 3.3 million views and over 450,000 likes since it was posted on June 3.

Some commenters arrived at similar conclusions as the TikToker, noting that several areas in Texas were designed for drivers.

“Unless you live directly in front of a business, you literally have to drive everywhere,” one commenter wrote. “

“Also you have to realize there are parts of Houston that are 22 miles from Houston hahaha,” another commenter noted.

A third user shared, “I remember a work trip and was stoked all the restaurants were visible from [the] window. On [the] another side of [the] freeway. We learned really quickly. What a [pain in the ass].”

Others pointed out the location of the Starbucks, writing that walkability is extremely different since it is not in Houston proper.

“Spring is not Houston, walkability will be 50x worse,” one commenter wrote, “and that’s saying a lot considering Houston proper is bad about it too.”

“Bro, you’re not even in Houston you’re in Spring,” another commenter wrote.

“Well, first off… you’re in Spring, a suburb an hour from the city, not Houston,” a commenter wrote.

