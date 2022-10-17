‘$10 worth of pizza every 3 months will cure all the emotional scars and stress I swear’: Boss jokes about giving employees Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizzas when they’re unhappy about being ‘overworked and underpaid’

According to a report done by Gallup, U.S. workers are some of the most stressed employees in the world. Furthermore, in a Pew Research Center survey, “low pay” was cited as the number one reason for workers quitting their jobs during “The Great Resignation”, with over 63% of respondents claiming it was a contributing factor.

A real estate service has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video satirizing American work culture and inconsiderate bosses.

The viral clip with over 10.9 million views shows Californian realtors @northvalleygrp doing a sketch about a boss who brings pizza to work instead of addressing the complaints of his staff.

The video starts with three workers arguing, accompanied with the overlay text: “Employees upset about being overworked and underpaid.” They are greeted by their boss, who walks into the room smiling at them while holding two boxes of Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready pizzas.

Viewers expressed their feelings about the sketch in the comments section.

“Boss be like: ‘but if I pay you more then like how am I gonna make more?'” one commenter said.

Another jokingly pointed out that their hatred of their work conditions might outweigh their love of pizza, saying, “ahh yess the generation making us slowly hate pizza one underpaid workday at a time.”

“Why do ppl think free pizza will fix the fact that u can pay ur bills,” a third commenter questioned.

Other user gave alleged real-life examples that resembled the viral sketch. “They gave us a box of cookies with a card that said ‘for not crumbling under pressure’. Let me tell you I was so mad,” one user said.

“No joke but Walmart gave us a pizza party as the bonus,” another user claimed.

