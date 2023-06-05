‘A blessing in disguise’: Woman reveals she auditioned for Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’ She’s happy she didn’t get on the show

A woman says that she auditioned for Netflix’s latest dating show but wasn’t cast. She says now that she’s watching it, she’s happy that she wasn’t a part of the production.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Bee Davies (@thebeedavies) says that she auditioned for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a dating show that premiered on Netflix last month.

The show focuses on five queer couples; in each couple, one partner is ready to get married, and one is not. The cast members date each other and then decide if they are ready for marriage with their original partner or want to end the relationship.

Davies says in her TikTok that after watching the episodes that have been released thus far on Netflix, it was “a blessing in disguise” that she didn’t end up on the show. Though the show has been popular within the queer community, it is widely regarded as chaotic and full of drama.

On Monday, Davies’ TikTok had almost 135,000 views.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is Netflix’s second installment of the franchise (a season featuring five straight couples aired in 2022). Queer Love features mostly lesbians and has been incredibly popular within the lesbian community: hordes of memes and TikToks discuss cast members’ actions and conversations.

As IndieWire put it, many queer women are happy to see that “Reality TV Has Finally Discovered Messy Lesbian Drama.”

Commenters on Davies’ video had questions about the audition process, which the TikToker has yet to answer. Some commenters revealed that they almost got on the show, as well.

“I was almost on it as well,” @lizzzzzz1996 commented.

“My partner and I got approached about it,” @dearmilomusic wrote. “I cannot explain how happy I am that we said no.”

Another commenter shared that they made it “60 days in” the audition process, and Davies replied she was “farther than” her.

In follow-up TikToks, Davies joked that she’d have to attend Pride festivities in disguise because her TikTok about Queer Love blew up.