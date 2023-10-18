’10,000 deliveries… 100% satisfaction rate’: Man calls for ‘hall of fame’ for Uber Eats delivery drivers

A man called for the creation of a hall of fame for Uber Eats workers, and shouted out delivery drivers with 100 percent satisfaction rates.

In a TikTok posted on September 22, Jack McGuire says that Uber Eats delivery drivers should be honored in a hall of fame the same way that athletes are. McGuire then shows five drivers who all have 100 percent satisfaction rates after delivering thousands of orders: Manjeet, who has delivered 6,803 orders, Bobir, with 10,307, Avery with 12,059, Abdul with 21,061, Sandip with 17,954, and Michel with 23,541.

“These are special, special numbers,” McGuire says. “We got a hall of fame for the silliest of things. Tell me why Avery doesn’t deserve a hall of fame.”

On Wednesday, McGuire’s video had over 2 million views on TikTok.

McGuire is a blogger at Barstool Sports who covers college football, so commenters on his video spoke of the aforementioned Uber Eats drivers as if they were well-known athletes.

“People debating between who’s better Manjeet and Bobir,” one commenter wrote. “Let’s just appreciate that we get to live in the same generation as them.”

“Michel is undeniably the 🐐, 100% over 3 years with that workload is special,” another said. “Manjeet definitely rookie of the year and could be in GOAT talks soon.”

“Is Manjeets success sustainable?” a commenter asked. “Those numbers are crazy good but he’s still young in his career.”

Others took McGuire’s message sincerely: Being a delivery driver is hard work. According to ZipRecruiter, the average yearly salary of an Uber Eats driver is $39,063–the 2022 median income in the U.S. was $74,580. Plus, sometimes Uber Eats drivers aren’t tipped or are tip-baited.

“Uber should recognize these men!” a commenter wrote.

“I would trust all of these men with an Instacart order,” another commenter said, referencing recent discourse suggesting that men can be subpar Instacart delivery workers.

“Real heroes move in silence,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McGuire via X (formerly known as Twitter).