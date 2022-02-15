‘Glad my Uber driver paused his porn to pick me up’: TikToker says driver was watching NSFW content at 9am in viral video

You never know what you’re going to get with Uber or Lyft services, and some drives are decidedly more awkward than others.

TikTok user Sal (@scrunj) shared his uncomfortable experience after he realized his Uber driver had most likely been watching porn right before picking him up.

In a now-viral video taken from the back seat of the car, Sal zooms in on the car’s dashboard. The electronic display shows that the audio was paused 2 minutes and 50 seconds into a track called “Busty Latin Cam-slut.” It isn’t a big leap to assume it’s the title of a porn clip and isn’t just a strange song that the Uber driver snagged off iTunes.

“Glad my Uber driver paused his porn to pick me up,” Sal wrote on the TikTok, which by Tuesday had over 3.8 million views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@scrunj/video/7063562758666702085

That’s always going to be an awkward revelation, but viewers pointed out the added amusement of this happening at 9:18am, according to the clock.

“Lmao sometimes it’s necessary to start your day with some stress relief,” user @mnnorton joked.

She wasn’t the only one amused by the situation.

“He driving around with blue ballz,” @platfangz wrote.

“Should have asked him to hit play on his music,” @ziczilla suggested.

User @georgecostanza88 replied that the driver was probably “saving the money shot for later,” while @zaacontracting added, “My boy probably couldn’t wait to drop you off.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Sal via TikTok comment.

