‘Girl you just made him fall in love with you some more’: TikToker’s attempt to scare away man who keeps sliding into her DMs backfires

A TikToker’s attempt to ward off a man who she says continually attempts to slide into her direct messages backfired when he matched her energy.

In a video posted by Sharon Gutierrez (@sharon.gtzz) that has 1.8 million views, the content creator uses satanic imagery, gibberish, and voice memos of herself making strange sounds to scare off a man who was trying to interact with her online. He had been reacting to selfies Gutierrez posted to her story with heart eye emoji and eventually asked her if she was single.

However, when Gutierrez eventually responds to him in an attempt to get him to stop messaging her, he responds with his own voice memos of odd sounds before asking for her phone number.

“This random dude kept sliding up on my posts so I did what I had to do lol,” @sharon.gtzz wrote. “he did not learn his lesson. Mans is still buggin’ LMAOOOO.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@sharon.gtzz/video/7091032944931867950/

Commenters praised the man for “matching her energy” and joked about how her attempts to scare him off backfired.

“Won’t even cap I’d give him a chance for matching my energy,” one said.

“Girl you just made him fall in love with you some more lmaoo,” another commenter wrote.

“Give him a chance he the one,” a third said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Gutierrez regarding the video via Instagram direct message.

