‘My new job is not dysfunctional enough to get the best work out of me’: Worker’s video on how ‘toxic’ workplaces can be better sparks debate

Toxic workplaces are not fun. According to a 2019 report from the Society for Human Resource Management, “almost two-thirds of working Americans say they have worked in a ‘toxic’ workplace, with 26 percent of them saying they have worked in more than one.”

The report also claims that “recent research shows a toxic workplace culture impacts an employee’s engagement, productivity, and even health and wellness.”

However, while working in an environment like this may be unpleasant, some people live for drama—and can’t stand its absence.

In a now-viral TikTok, user Ayomi (@ayomitok) says that she finds herself keeping up with the drama of her old company as her new job “is not dysfunctional enough to get the best work out of me.”

Her video currently has over 1.8 million views.

“POV: Me texting my old coworkers for minute by minute updates on the company tea…because even though I thought my old company was a little cray / toxic, I realize I lowkey live for the drama and thrive in the chaos, and my new job is not dysfunctional enough to get the best work out of me,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video.

“Anyone else do this?” Ayomi asks in the caption. “Im having withdrawels from my old company, but maybe I should just be grateful my new job is drama free with good working hours.”

In comments section, users confessed that this was, in fact, a common experience.

“Me… still logging into the group email for the drama because they never change passwords,” one user wrote.

“Literally why I haven’t been able to quit my toxic af workplace,” another claimed. “I’d rather be entertained and suffering than bored out of my mind.”

“….not me getting a managerial position with my old company and going back bc I missed the chaos,” a third alleged.

“Not me getting this deadass getting drinks with old coworkers getting caught up on the tea,” a fourth stated.

Other users claimed it just takes time to adjust after working in a dramatic, potentially toxic environment.

“2 months later I adjusted to peace without feeling bored!” a user wrote. “It was so painful in the beginning.”

“Same, damn. I’m on month 9. It gets easier,” a further TikToker shared.

We’ve reached out to Ayomi via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories