‘Works every time’: Tactics ‘toxic managers’ use to get workers to quit highlighted in viral TikTok

A popular TikToker who makes workplace culture videos highlighted in one of this most recent TikToks the tactics some toxic managers may use to purposely drive workers out of the workplace.

Posted by Retail King (@retailkingb), the video was viewed nearly 1 million times.

“I want to get rid of this employee. I’m going to schedule them the worst shifts and minimal hours,” text overlay on the video reads. “Employee (then) gives two weeks notice. I win.”

“Works every time,” @retailkingb added in the caption.

However, it is not representative of his own business practices, the TikToker clarified in his comments section after viewers criticized him.

“This is not me,” he clarified. “Just a new series The Toxic Manager.”

Some viewers shared their own experiences with toxic managers who gave them very little choice other than to quit and criticized the tactic. Many shared how this could backfire.

“Olive Garden did this to me knowing I had bad health issues that stopped me from working long hours so I stopped going in during a holiday weekend,” one viewer said.

“Had managers try to do this,” another wrote. “Employees needed covering so much I still had a full schedule. Walked out mid rush short staffed when I was ready to quit.”

“It’s always the worst employees that won’t quit,” a third claimed. “They usually start to drive out the good employees.”

Another claimed they caught their manager on camera admitting to doing just this.

“My manger tried for a month then I talked to him and he told me just to quit because he couldn’t fire me,” they said. “He didn’t know I was recording the (conversation).”

It’s understandable that many viewers found this video relatable. According to Indeed, one of the top reasons workers choose to leave their jobs is that they are seeking a healthier relationship with their manager. According to @retailkingb is a TikToker with over 255,000, and he often goes viral for his videos on different workplace scenarios. @retailkingb previously told the Daily Dot why he thinks it’s important managers tell employees, specifically new hires, when they are doing a good job. “Letting a worker know they do a great job is a great way to lift them up and boost morale. … Nobody wants to start a job and feel undervalued and underappreciated,” he said.

