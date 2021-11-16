‘So who’s the catfish?’: Man accuses woman of being a catfish on Tinder—she seemingly proves he’s lying about his height

A man on Tinder insulted a woman by calling her a catfish. She quickly turned the tables on him in a viral video.

Will, the investment bro, gave Paris a “super like.” That usually means you’re extra interested in the person, right? Well not in this case. Will used the additional power of the super like, which allows you to send the person a message, to call Paris a catfish.

Paris Campbell, the 28-year-old writer and comedian, points out in her TikTok video that “he decided to comment on a photo that I’m wearing no makeup.” Paris, who has the photo in question up as the greenscreen, reenacts the pose she’s doing in the photo. Lo and behold, she looks exactly like herself.

“When I went to go learn more about the man of my dreams, he only wrote that he was 6’1.” Six one? Wow, so tall” she says sarcastically.

With some clever math—Campbell uses common objects in the photo to determine Will’s stature—she seemingly figures out that it’s actually Will who’s lying about his physical appearance. Campbell says the man is actually 5′ 10,” coincidentally the same height as Campbell. “So who’s the catfish?” Campbell questions.

A woman in the comments section said she went on a date with the Will and confirmed he is “not 6’1″.”

“Not the pot calling the kettle black (height doesn’t matter btw, but lying & being rude does),” Campbell captioned the video.

The viral TikTok has been viewed nearly 3 million times in the span of a few days.

In the comments section, Campbell lets viewers know that “approximately 10 hours after posting this, our dear William unmatched me. Thoughts and prayers,” she said.

As always, the people of TikTok were ready with the jokes.

“The FBI works hard but women on dating apps work harder,” one user said.

“Teachers should use this as an example when someone says they’re never going to need the math they learn in school,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter summed up the TikTok in one sentence.

“Men always have the audacity but we always have the time,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Paris Campbell via TikTok comment.

