‘We had plans for today’: Woman says man who catfished her chased her down hallway in viral TikTok

A TikToker says that a man catfished her and when she tried to leave their date, he followed her to her Uber.

@sharkbaitoohahah’s video, which has been viewed almost 5 million times, starts with her saying that he chased her “down the hallway.” He then gets into an elevator with her and she tells him she wants to leave. He says he wants to “hang out” with her.

He asks her why she wants to leave, and says that her leaving isn’t really OK.

“We had plans for today, we’re friends and all,” he says to @sharkbaitoohahah.

She says he “proceeded to follow [her] out and harass [her] by [her] Uber.”

“If you’re wondering why I didn’t just say because you don’t [look like] your pictures it’s because I didn’t want him to get aggressive,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s overlay text.

@sharkbaitoohahah

In the comments section, @sharkbaitoohahah clarified that she met the man at a rooftop bar at a hotel, not in his hotel room.

Some commenters praised her for how calmly she handled the situation.

“You handled that well,” @angryvet2 commented. They also suggested she “do some sort [of] public meet first or video to so this doesn’t happen.”

“It actually pisses me off how many times you had to tell him you didn’t want to be there anymore,” @brennenlipson wrote. “Glad you’re okay.”

“She handled this as best as she could and seemed prepared,” @televised_mind commented, after condemning many of the comments that blamed @sharkbaitoohahah for meeting the man in the first place, or getting into an elevator with him.

In a follow-up video about the situation, the TikToker says that the original video was taken a “couple months ago.”

“I was just too embarrassed to even like watch it again,” she says. “And then I watched it again and I was like ‘holy shit, I should post this.'”

@sharkbaitoohahah explained that she matched with the man on Tinder and when she showed up to meet him in “broad daylight,” it was clear he had used someone else’s photos on the dating app. She said the man had ordered her food before she arrived, she thinks in an effort to “guilt trip” her into staying.

She then told him she needed to go to the bathroom, and then ordered herself and Uber to a beach.

“Because I was like ‘what if he follows me? What if he follows the Uber to wherever I go? I have to be in public, I don’t want to go be at home and now he knows where my address is,'” the TikToker said in the follow-up video.

@sharkbaitoohahah said she wanted to “avoid confrontation,” but the man ended up figuring out that she was attempting to leave and “stomped down the hallway” after her.

After leaving, she said the man didn’t follow her and that she unmatched with him on Tinder.

“Never [heard] from him after that,” @sharkbaitoohahah says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sharkbaitoohahah via Instagram direct message.

