TikTok stars claim to be step-siblings—and they’re dating

It’s no secret TikTokers Scarlet Vas, 26, and Tayo Ricci, 24, are dating— much of their content is dedicated to their relationship and both are heavily featured in each other’s videos. And while they each have separate TikTok accounts, they have a joint account in which the premise outlined in its bio section states that they are step-siblings.

As first flagged by LAD Bible this week, a recent TikTok shows the two canoodling while claiming to be step-siblings. The duo boasts more than 1 million combined TikTok followers.

They have also shared their “origin story” back in February, uploading a video and claiming that it shows Vas and Ricci being dared to kiss each other as Vas’ former boyfriend—allegedly Ricci’s best friend—looks on before trying to pull them apart. The video was posted with the caption, “I fell in love with my bf’s best friend, who happens to be my step bro.”

@tayoandscars i fell in love with my bf’s best friend, who happens to be my step bro 😍 ♬ original sound – Tayo and Scars

But that may not be the full extent of their familial relationship. In a follow-up video, Ricci mentions that they have the same mother, which would actually make them half-siblings.

“Everyone grilling us online, for being in love, it doesn’t matter about if we have the same mom, what the fuck, like I love you,” Ricci said to Vas in the video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@tayoandscars/video/6931413233001811202?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESMgow8oeVkmEAR%2FjB23EGvj%2FBy4O5W7IgO%2Bl5oUYfSO2KCBlWhB%2FZVI0tUGgsxNRXH%2FisGgA%3D&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAgsumDHTrrGPvBWBQpi-Ef85QRo2bsThg30nA128yh0iDFzX-lbyhT29QOxqehW6Q&share_item_id=6924368361153432834&share_link_id=EB5F8B03-2F0D-40AC-BDDE-ECA224B16DB3&source=h5_m×tamp=1622721608&tt_from=sms&u_code=d6lhig9lh392je&user_id=6704707414959244293&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=sms&_r=1&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Not everyone in the comments is convinced they are actually siblings. They’re not the first couple on TikTok to claim to be step-siblings and go viral with the claim.

The step-sibling-centric videos haven’t drawn too much derision or criticism on Vas’ account or their shared TikTok. However, on Ricci’s account, reposted videos of the couple have drawn ire.

“Why do people joke about kissing their siblings,” @jaszgeter wrote. “That’s nasty, even if it’s not, why joke about it. So confused…”

Another commenter expressed similar disgust.

“If she is your fuckin step sister why are you kissing her,” @akeva7 wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Vas and Ricci regarding the step-sibling claim.

