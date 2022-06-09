Stranger filmed pushing TikToker’s son while he plays at a waterpark

A TikToker captured a stranger shoving her son while he was playing at a waterpark.

Kellie Burton (@gaygay8300) posted a video of her son playing in sprinklers and then running toward a bench on June 7. In the video, her son is shoved by a man. Burton wrote in the video’s overlay text that her son had water in his eyes and couldn’t see when he was running toward the man.

“Everything happened so fast,” Burton wrote in the video’s caption. On Wednesday, one day after it was posted, the video had been viewed over 7.6 million times.

Burton also posted a follow-up video showing the man who pushed her son walking back to his car. In it, she says she is going to “let the law take care of it” and that her son was not hurt. In a comment on another video, Burton confirmed she filed a police report and that she is “still waiting on the cops.” She says the incident took place at the Greenwood Boat Docks in Louisville, Kentucky.

Many commenters on Burton’s follow-up video showing the man walking to his car mistook the child who he was walking with to be Burton’s child. So, she also posted two videos clarifying that the child walking with the man who pushed her son is not her son.

Burton’s most recent TikTok shows her son confirming that he’s OK, he wasn’t hurt, and that he didn’t need to go to the hospital after being pushed. She also mentions getting backlash for not intervening in the moment after he got pushed.

“You’re too calm for me,” @keyanaortega commented.

“I would of been booked and processed,” @chevydlytful wrote.

“Why are parents always so far away from their children,” @iamshawnjay commented. “When I watch my friends kids I deadass hover.”

She responded to those types of comments in her most recent TikTok as well.

“If my child was hurt, I would’ve handled it,” Burton says in a TikTok. “But he wasn’t. So I’ll let the law handle it.”

Some commenters expressed their support.

“Good on you. Let the law handle it!” @evie_doesit wrote. “Thankfully your little boy is fine and he’s not shaken up about it.”

“You’re a good parent fr,” @kayhot4lyfe wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Burton via TikTok comment and the Louisville police through a contact form.

