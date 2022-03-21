‘It’s him seeing you then SEEING you’: TikToker says she tracked boyfriend’s location, discovered him on a date

A woman on TikTok says she found her boyfriend on a date at a restaurant after tracking his phone’s location.

The woman, known as Cyn (@cyndixonbaby) on TikTok, shared a video of herself seated in a booth a table away from a group of three people. Before long, a man at the other table recognized her; his eyes widened, and his mouth dropped open.

“He saw me but can’t wait to meet them outside,” Cyn wrote in the video’s caption.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cyndixonbaby/video/7074840365706186030

By Monday, the TikTok video accumulated 28.5 million views and about 19,000 comments. Some viewers were eating up the drama, while others accused the TikToker of staging the incident.

Several viewers pointed out the man’s shocked facial expression when he realized it was his girlfriend in the booth across from him.

“Lmaooooo his face when he saw her!!” one viewer commented on the video.

“His faceeeeeeee,” another viewer commented.

One viewer wrote, “It’s him seeing you then SEEING you for me,” with a laughing emoji.

But one viewer who didn’t believe the interaction was authentic accused others of “believing anything.”

“People actually buying this?” another TikToker asked.

One user wrote, “Wow such good acting.”

One viewer sounded skeptical, saying, “This can’t be real. At all,” another viewer added. “Please tell me this is a skit.”

Whether Cyn really caught her boyfriend on a date, the couple seems to still be together. In the week since posting the video about “catching” her boyfriend, the TikToker has posted three new videos with the man.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cyn via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories