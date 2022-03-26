‘My date keeps joking about putting roofies in my drink’: TikToker monitors his sister’s date after she sends him concerning text

A TikToker has garnered considerable attention and appreciation after his story of looking after his sister on a date went viral. In Roberto’s (@brazibrit) now-viral video, a text message conversation can be seen between him and his sister.

“My date keeps joking about putting roofies in my drink,” his sister writes. “Roofies” is a slang term for drugs, like GHB and Rohypnol, that are used to incapacitate people in order to sexually assault them.

“Send me your location now,” Roberto responds.

The rest of the video shows Roberto appearing at the restaurant and monitoring the date’s every move. The video ends with the date safely concluded.

Roberto’s video currently has over 11 million views.

In comments, TikTokers commended Roberto for protecting his sister, and criticized her date for making such jokes in the first place.

“That’s not something to joke about,” shared a user. “I’d definitely leave.”

“You’re a good big brother & it’s sweet you dropped whatever you were doing to ensure your sister was safe,” added another.

“Makes me happy to see y’all jump into action so quickly and so readily,” a third stated. “Thanks for looking out for her.”

Some users criticized Roberto’s sister for continuing the date even after thinking it was dangerous. However, many viewers believed that her action—informing her brother and seeking his help—was actually the correct move.

“‘She should have left’ I tried that one time and got followed to the parking lot and he tried to corner me in my car,” said a user. “She did what she [thought] was safest.”

In comments, Roberto agreed with this sentiment.

“My sister didn’t leave before I arrived [because] she was scared he’d follow,” he wrote.

Two days later, Roberto posted a follow-up featuring more texts between him and his sister.

The video also reveals that Roberto has accompanied his sister on another date to ensure her safety. Roberto adds in the description, “I’ve decided to inconspicuously join her dates.”

“I’ve decided to upgrade to mics and disguises,” he writes in the video’s text overlay. “More videos to come.”

In the comments of this video, many users said that this is a service they’d enjoy on their dating adventures.

“Haha omg I think we all need to hire u,” wrote a user.

“Can you accompany me on my dates also?” asked another.

In response, Roberto says he may have found a new calling. “My services are free,” he replies. “Let me know and I’ll pull up.”

