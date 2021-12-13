‘Not them having a whole teenager running a whole business’: TikToker says she quit Zaxby’s after restaurant made her a manager at 17

In a viral video, a TikToker says she worked as a manager at restaurant chain Zaxby’s when she was 17 years old.

“The video of me returning my keys is crazy,” Jade (@jade.amberrr) wrote in the video’s caption, presumably referring to when she quit the job. “I was done so dirty but [I’m] scared to post it.”

Jade posted the video on Dec. 12, and it has since been viewed nearly 2 million times.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jade.amberrr/video/7040518057973828870

Commenters on the video were surprised that the TikToker had so much responsibility at 17 and wanted her to share the aforementioned video of her returning her keys.

“Not them having a whole teenager running a whole business,” @kythefrenchfry commented.

TikTok user @chuuerriez said they had to wait until they were 18 before being able to work a management position. “What places to y’all work where a minor can obtain a management position.”

In response to requests that she post the video of her turning in her keys, Jade says in another TikTok that the video shows her “doing the most” and that she doesn’t want to post it out of fear of being sued by the restaurant chain.

“I was very mad, I was very angry,” she says. “It was uncalled for. I threw my keys at the girl that was working.”

To further prove she worked at Zaxby’s, Jade posted two more TikToks videos, showing her in the Zaxby’s uniform and on the job.

Commenters on her follow-up videos shared that they had similar experiences in the service industry.

“I ran a Subway when I was 16,” @lulajanebaby commented. “It was insane.”

“I ran a KFC at 17 with all my friends,” @ashlayy85 wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jade and Zaxby’s.

