A TikToker posting about police abuse now says cops are harassing them—and has video to back it up

TikToker @LAPDsucks says that the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department is harassing them as a result of their videos, most of which focus on the Los Angeles Police and Sheriff’s Departments, police brutality, and police gangs.

In a TikTok posted on February 6, the TikToker interacts with officers from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), who they say are harassing them. @LAPDsucks asks an officer in the driver’s seat of an LASD vehicle why he was “flashing [his] lights” at them.

“I can flash all my lights whenever I want,” say the officer, who @LAPDsucks says is a “chief deputy.” “I wanna flash my light.”

In the overlay text of the video, the TikToker says that the officer “started flashing his lights at [them] while [they] were passing through an alley.”

“He then pulled up on me,” they wrote. They also said that the officer made a U-turn to follow them. When they ask for his badge number, he invites them to look at the badge on his shirt. In the comments of the video, @LAPDsucks says they got the plate number of the officer’s vehicle and filed a report.

The TikTok has over 67K views.

@LAPDsucks posted a follow-up video wherein they tell the officer to stop flashing his lights as people.

“Go kill yourself,” they say to the officer. “Quit your job you fucking pig.”

In the video, the TikTokker shows the cop flashing his light at her.

@LAPDSucks said they believed the harassment began because of a TikTok they posted that reached over 2 million views.

Some commenters supported the TikToker’s beliefs, while others disagreed.

“LASD and LAPD are bunch crooked cops and they all know it too,” @hydronarwhal wrote.

“I give them the finger when they throw the lights at me,” @dodgersfan_4life commented.

“Why do u have issues with cops all the time,” @brendaf3167 asked. The TikToker responded saying that: “they literally started it.”

“If you’re doing sketchy things don’t be surprised if a cop does a double take,” @ricardo_jishar commented. @LAPDsucks responded and reminded @ricardo_jishar that they were walking.

