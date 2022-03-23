TikToker says she gave ‘abusive’ ex-boyfriend laxative brownies, sparking debate

A TikTok detailing a woman’s revenge on her abusive ex-boyfriend went viral. While some viewers are supporting the TikToker, others allege that she may have taken her revenge too far.

TikTok user Andi Wilson (@andiwilson_) posted a video of herself with a text overlay that says, “Thinking about the time my ex hit me so I convinced him to hike a mountain with me but gave him laxative laced brownies a few hours before and he cried the entire hike down because he pooped himself and then I packed my dorm room and left without telling him and disappeared off the face of the earth.”

The video, posted on March 17, features audio from the song “Crazy,” by Patsy Cline, which many TikTokers are using to speak about their past or current wild behavior. The video has currently garnered over 52,000 likes and 400,000 views.

Commenters are divided as to whether Wilson was wrong or not. One commenter said, “What you did was wrong, two wrongs don’t make a right.”

In a video response to the above comment, Wilson alleges, “I’m not saying that what I did was right, but I was a 17-year-old girl, who had just started college, who a 23-year-old man decided to take advantage of, and physically and emotionally abused for months.”

She continues, “This wasn’t an ‘Oh, he hit me one time and I’ve had enough of it’, this was months that this had been going on, and it had happened multiple times before on campus but he had gotten away with it because his father was able to pay off the school.”

“This man was able to convince cops that one of his previous girlfriends that he had beaten to the point that her head was gashed open that this girl had beaten her own head into a door frame and busted it open, and she ended up in a psych ward. What the heck was I supposed to do? So yes, what I did was wrong, but I absolutely would have done it again. I don’t care, that guy was evil.”

Other comments, both on the response and original post, were much more supportive of Wilson’s actions. One commenter said that “that’s a very reasonable solution,” while another said it “sounds like he was asking for it,” echoing the rhetoric often placed on women who’ve experienced violence.

According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, one in three women will experience some form of intimate partner violence in their life, while one in four women will face “severe” and “impactful” partner violence, like stalking, PTSD, burning, and beating. The most common age group for women in situations of abuse and partner violence is reportedly between 18 and 24.

Wilson posted an update video that she said was removed from TikTok for harassment and bullying. The Daily Dot was able to review the video before it was removed. In it, she said someone gave her ex-boyfriend her phone number, and he contacted her, threatening legal action against her.

Legally, in some states, you can be prosecuted for food tampering with laxatives. In the since-removed video, she said she asked him if he intends to identify himself as the ex that abused her, to which he replied saying there’s no proof of that and that she should expect to hear from his lawyer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wilson via TikTok comment.

If you are a victim of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotlineonline or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

