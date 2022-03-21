‘This is Oscar worthy’: Man pretends to be conservative Christian during video interview to get job, sparking debate in viral TikTok

TikToker @firelordnick pretended to be a conservative Christian during a video interview to increase his chances of getting the job.

In his TikTok, which has been viewed over 315,000 times, Nick says that he would “love to ask supporters to donate to the conservative non-profit Christian Organizations.” He then pulls out a cross that he is wearing around his neck, which he says was given to him by his grandmother.

“My faith is very important to me,” Nick says in the video. “So this would be an amazing fit.”

In the caption for the video, Nick wrote “gotta chase the bag.”

Some commenters were impressed by Nick’s performance.

“This is Oscar worthy,” @chrisclovor commented.

“This video made me convert,” @mikalakira wrote.

“Solid performance,” @thecityofhoodbridge commented. “Next time use the word ‘crucifix’ instead of ‘cross’ to take it the next level.”

Others were concerned about the possibility of Nick having to actually work in a conservative Christian environment.

“What job could ever make you do this willingly,” @shy.low asked. Nick responded saying that the job was “work from home.” (Many companies that have been working from home since the start of the pandemic are now returning to in-person operations.)

“Are you sure you want to be in an environment like this?” @marx_materialgworl commented.

“But then you gotta deal with the coworkers,” @plantaepal wrote.

“Is it worth it,” @joeshmoeloedoe asked.

Commenter @hauntedwh0re5 praised Nick’s strategy and even said they’ve advised people to work at Christian organizations.

“Gives a stronger chance they won’t bother you to work on Sundays,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nick via TikTok comment.

