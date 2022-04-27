‘Hope playing with this dog’s life was worth your 5 minutes of fame’: TikToker accused of giving up dog after going viral for buying the pet from an unhoused man

After a TikToker posted a video saying she bought a dog from an unhoused man in Nashville, another TikToker allegedly found the dog available for adoption on PetFinder.

TikToker @kenzieloohoo0 went viral last week for saying her friend bought a dog on Broadway Street in Nashville from an unhoused man. Jack Waller (@jackwaller54) posted a TikTok on April 26 showing a screenshot of the dog up for adoption on PetFinder, an app that connects potential dog owners with pets available for adoption.

Though @kenzieloohoo0’s account is no longer available, screenshots of her viral video posted by Waller show that her TikTok received over 333,000 likes.

“They gave the dog up already,” Waller wrote in the overlay text of his video, which has been viewed more than 56,000 times. “If you’re in Nashville and actually want to give this sweet girl a home she’s on PetFinder and her name is Broadway.”

Many commenters expressed disdain for the actions of @kenzieloohoo0 and her friend.

“People are so obsessed with social media and going viral that it completely distorts their decision making skills,” @lexokloeckner commented.

“Heartbreaking,” @calllhermadiii wrote. “What’s wrong with people.”

“She kept the likes tho,” @acwilliams1 commented. “People are so annoying, someone give this sweet baby a home.”

Others disagreed with Waller’s take on the situation and attempted to provide context to the story.

“The guy who sold her the dog has new dogs every week is what a local said,” @abby_yeagar_ commented. “She probably did what was best since she was trying to find it a new home.”

“SHE DID HER BEST & WAS VISITING,” @hallebowar wrote. “She brought it to a shelter and gave it more of a chance….. SHE DID THE RIGHT THING.”

“The dog is safe now,” @jwhitt__ commented. “Up for adoption and not on the streets.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Waller via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories