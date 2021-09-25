‘Check your smoke detectors people’: TikToker says fire alarms didn’t go off when his apartment caught on fire

A TikToker is going viral after sharing his frightening experience with an apartment fire.

The moment comes courtesy of @somethincreepy and has since amassed 2.3 million views. In a clip posted roughly a week ago, the TikToker claims he was sitting in his room when he started to smell smoke coming from his window.

“I looked out the window and saw a bunch of flames climbing up the building,” a narrator said. Within moments, the user added, the flame had doubled in size.

https://www.tiktok.com/@somethincreepy/video/7008946474587327749

The TikToker noted that he quickly got dressed, grabbed his pets, and went outside even though he was “starting to panic.”

As he leaves his apartment, people across the street yell at tenants to get out of the building. But there’s no fire alarm to warn them that a blaze was engulfing their place of residence.

“The firemen were pissed none of the fire alarms were going off even with the explosions,” the TikToker wrote over the video.

In a follow-up video, the user later confronts his apartment manager about the fire alarms not going off. The building manager’s face is never shown, but the two are heard arguing over the state of the complex.

https://www.tiktok.com/@somethincreepy/video/7009687042544176389

In the comments, some people warned that the TikToker might have grounds to file a lawsuit against his landlord.

“You don’t have to be a fire control expert to understand that fire alarms are supposed to work,” one person wrote.

“Someone is getting fired, sued, left broke and homeless,” another said. “Yikes!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @somethincreepy for comment via TikTok message.

Today’s top stories