‘So is that Victoria’s secret?’: TikToker discovers Victoria’s Secret push-up bras are made with liquid

A woman exposed what’s actually inside a decade-old Victoria’s Secret push-up bra in two viral TikToks—an “oil-like filling.”

The first TikTok, posted on Wednesday by Ana (@font_ana), shows a bedroom with a white dresser and the text overlay reads, “While moving my bras to my new dresser, i noticed something oily had spilled onto my bed.”

Then the clip changes to a pink push-up bra with a wet spot on the inside. “It was from my victoria’s secret push up bra,” the text overlay reads.

“Lol, thought these were empty @Victoria’s Secret?” Ana wrote in the caption.

As of Friday, the TikTok had over 4.6 million views.

Later that same day, Ana posted another TikTok at the request of a commenter asking her to cut it open.

In the clip, Ana zooms in on her cutting the inside of the bra’s right cup open.

“This was a 10+ year old bra i wore once or twice before,” the text overlay reads. “it was the very sexy push up.”

Inside the cup is what appears to be yellow foam and a liquid. “The little sacks did in fact completely disintegrate and leaked out the oil-like filling.”

In the comments, people were surprised. “I thought they were foam omg,” one TikToker commented.

“so is that Victoria’s secret?” One TikToker wrote.

“I WORK AT VS it’s literally my job to cut those in half during damages it’s literally just foam. Idk about 10 years ago but they’re not gel now,” another TikToker wrote.

According to the Victoria’s Secret website, the Very Sexy Push-Up Bra says it uses “push-up padding.”

In 2016, a BuzzFeed writer shared a similar experience. She said she noticed a growing wet spot on her shirt growing while she was out and when she got home, she discovered it was actually her Victoria’s Secret bra. She noted that it was “a VERY old bra.” She cut the bra open and found “liquid sack” inside. She says the stain permanently ruined her shirt and that after some research, she found that it’s common for push-up bras to have these liquid packs inside but bras that are older or used often can sometimes cause the packs to leak.

In 2008, there were multiple lawsuits against Victoria’s Secret after customers reported rashes and scarring caused by the oil in their bras, which were allegedly contaminated with formaldehyde. For reference, formaldehyde is a chemical known to irritate people and is used in certain glues and adhesives, among other household products and building materials.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ana via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, and Victoria’s Secret via email.

