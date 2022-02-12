Worker tricks male ‘Karen’ into going outside—then she locks him out

Viral TikTok footage shows a T-Mobile worker tricking a man, dubbed a “Karen,” into stepping outside to talk. Then, she locked him out of the business.

In the video, the man can be seen standing at the entrance to the store or business with his phone out. It looks like he was about to record the employees.

The worker walked up to the man and told him she’d take care of him “right out there,” pointing at the door.

The man seemed happy to comply if it meant he got to voice his concerns. He turned right around and walked through the door, telling the worker he needed to talk to her for a second.

“Sure, sure,” the worker said. But she didn’t follow him out. Instead, she locked the door.

The video received about 995,000 views and nearly 4,400 comments on TikTok as of Friday. Several viewers applauded the worker and how she handled the situation.

“She knew the assignment,” one viewer commented.

“this lady needs to teach other ppl this trick awesome you win the internet,” another viewer wrote.

One TikToker said, “Literal proof of how retail workers handle de-escalation better than most high paying jobs.”

“she literally tricked him like you trick a dog,” someone else commented.

Some viewers called out the Karen, saying that the business required patrons to wear face masks. The Karen wasn’t wearing a face mask in the video, but the workers were. It’s unclear what prompted the incident.

“Business says ‘wear a mask,’ you don’t have to do it, just DONT SHOP THERE!!! What’s so friggin hard to understand!” one viewer commented on the video.

“Seems like that guy doesn’t respect the rules of a private business,” another viewer commented.

One user wrote, “Periot. Antimaskers swear like we enjoy arguing. We have to fix 100 problems a day plus sell and plus deal with being short staffed.”

