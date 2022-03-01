Starbucks barista accidentally orders 22 pounds of Verona coffee in viral TikTok

A TikTok creator who works at Starbucks posted a video about a mistake she made when ordering coffee beans for her location. Her mistake seemed to be a common occurrence with other Starbucks baristas, who responded with their own flukes when it comes to ordering products.

In the video, the barista records six large boxes containing 22 five-pound bags of Verona coffee beans. She writes in the text on the video that she meant to only order two bags.

Danielle Sanchez’s video has amassed over 88,000 views and over 200 comments of Starbucks employees saying that they also over-ordered. “WE GOT 52 THOUSAND STRAWS LAST WEEK,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another person said that their co-worker accidentally ordered $7,000 worth of egg bites and paninis, reassuring Sanchez writing, “So it’ll be [okay].”

Other comments questioned why is such a common problem. “WHY AREN’T THERE SANITY CHECKS IN YOUR SYSTEM? Why are they letting you order so much stuff?? Going by the comments, this is too common.” The comments of what people over-ordered flooded the replies and people have accidentally bought too much of products ranging from non-fat milk to ham and swiss croissants.

Sanchez told the Dot through Instagram DM, “It makes me glad other supervisors can all laugh at themselves in the comments about silly mistakes we’ve all made before.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via press email.

Today’s top stories: