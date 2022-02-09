Man wears shoe inserts that make him taller on date after lying about his height, sparking debate

A viral TikTok video shows a man using shoe inserts to make himself appear taller for a Bumble date after he lied about his height.

The video, posted by the TikTok account @viralheightbooster, received 2 million views as of Wednesday and a slew of comments debating the tactic.

In the video, the TikToker says, using a speech-to-voice function, that he told his date he’s 6’3″. His shoe inserts add 4 inches to his height, presumably bringing him 6’3″. “Little does she know these add 4 inches to my height,” he says, referring to the inserts.

https://www.tiktok.com/@viralheightbooster/video/7060873774572358959

Several of the TikToker’s viewers weren’t amused with the height hack and poked fun at the shoe inserts in the video’s comments.

“this is so sad lmfao,” one viewer commented.

“So what do people who own these do after the first date? Lmao, wear your shoes for the rest of your life?” another viewer wrote. Voicing a similar opinion, a different viewer said, “‘Babe why you wearing shoes to bed?'”

Some viewers said it’s easy to tell that the man is wearing inserts.

“you can tell you have those on,” one TikToker commented, while another said, “she knows.”

But some viewers thought it was perfectly fine to wear the shoe inserts, comparing the man wearing inserts to women wearing makeup.

“Imagine Women painting their face and having an issue with this guy,” one viewer wrote with an eye-roll emoji.

In a video response to the comment, the TikToker said, “If women can wear makeup, men can wear these height insoles.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@viralheightbooster/video/7062377945570004270

The Daily Dot reached out to @viralh via TikTok comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot