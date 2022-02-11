‘I know he’s watching still’: TikToker says she was fired from education job over revenge porn posted by ex-husband to OnlyFans

TikToker Amaryah @rebuildingmary says that her former employer, a Texas education organization, fired her over a vicious revenge porn campaign—images posted on OnlyFans and other social media without her consent—by her ex-husband, Martavius Eackles.

In a TikTok clip posted on Jan. 28, Amaryah said that she was formerly employed by the Texas Education Agency, a branch of the Texas state government that regulates public education. The TEA told the Daily Dot that she was “never an employee of the Texas Education Agency.”

The Daily Dot reported on Amaryah’s viral TikTok in which she said she noticed a $3,000 deposit made in error and reported it to her alleged former employer. In a follow-up video addressing the update to the Daily Dot’s original reporting, Amaryah showed a termination letter from Education Service Center Region 2 (ESC-2), one of 20 ESCs in Texas that use federal and state-funded grants awarded by the TEA to run region-specific programs like after-school care. (A representative for the TEA told the Daily Dot that ESCs are a “separate entity” from the agency.)

Amaryah also shared the termination letter from ESC-2 with the Daily Dot.

The letter confirmed that “photographs and other materials of a highly intimate nature” were the reason for her termination. “While I recognize that you had no personal involvement in the dissemination of such materials, I cannot continue to employ you because of the negative impact that this material has had and will continue to have on your effectiveness as ACE site coordinator,” the letter said.

ESC-2 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s multiple requests for comment via phone and email.

According to the termination letter, Amaryah was employed as a site coordinator for Afterschool Centers on Education (ACE), a program that is “administered” by the TEA, according to the TEA website. Amaryah told the Daily Dot that her supervisor was an employee of a Texas state school district.

Texas is an at-will employment state, meaning that employers can fire employees for virtually any reason provided that specific terms have not been outlined in a contract.

In a pinned TikTok video, Amaryah showed a timeline to explain how the alleged abuse unfolded since beginning a relationship with Eackles when she was 17 years old. (Eakles did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.)

Amaryah said that when the relationship began, Eackles claimed he was 22 years old, and a year later, she found out that he was 28 years old at the start of their relationship. The TikToker also said that her ex-husband became physically abusive in 2017, immediately following their marriage.

In 2019, Amaryah filed a police report for domestic violence after Eackles allegedly physically attacked her over a disagreement on a loan application. The Daily Dot confirmed that the Jefferson Country Court in Colorado issued a warrant for Eackles’ arrest in 2020.

Amaryah said that Eackles then uploaded NSFW images and videos of her without her consent on sites like OnlyFans, a popular site for independent, pornography creators. A now-deleted website said Amaryah is “a 22 year old Milf.” The images were “widely reviewed and discussed” by members of the school district that she worked for, according to the termination letter from ESC-2.

Eackles also allegedly faxed naked pictures of Amaryah to the office of the school where she worked in 2020. Police records shared with a Daily Dot show that following the fax, a school district employee filed a report with the George West Police Department.

Amaryah said Eackles then sent threatening emails to “blackmail” her into reinstating contact with him. She shared with the Daily Dot correspondence allegedly between her and Eackles, who used several different email addresses and aliases.

“I see you’re calling the DA in Colorado… hmm I was done but I guess you aren’t so why should I [be]?” says one email allegedly from Eackles.

“I’m not going anywhere until you pick up that phone,” another email says. “The sites stay up because of you and it will stay up until you make that call.”

The Daily Dot confirmed that a police report documenting the alleged online harassment was filed with Live Oak County Sheriff’s department. Amaryah said that following the issuance of the warrant, Eackles fled to Germany to avoid law enforcement. The arrest warrant is pending.

“This is a pattern of behavior that he has,” Amaryah said in her most recent TikTok. “How am I supposed to forgive myself if I do nothing and say nothing and he does it again to some other poor girl?”

