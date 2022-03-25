‘Agreeing with whatever unhinged thing my Uber driver says so I make it home’: TikToker films Uber driver making pro-Russia comments

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman recorded her Uber driver making pro-Russia comments about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The video shows the TikToker nodding in silence, which she says she did to make it home safely.

The TikToker, Jordan Goldie (@jgoldiee), can be seen in the video drinking a yerba mate tea with her eyes wide as the Uber driver talks.

“Me agreeing with whatever unhinged thing my Uber driver says so I make it home,” Goldie wrote in the video’s on-screen caption.

In the video, the driver says, “If you become a good servant, there wouldn’t be no war. But no, they wanted their independence. They wanna make their own decisions, and Russia told them—”

At that point, the recording ended, but Goldie clearly looked uncomfortable.

“Just kept smiling and nodding after he said ‘i’m not a violent man but I very easily could be,'” she said in the video’s caption. By Thursday, the TikTok video had received about 37,000 views.

Viewers disagreed the driver’s commentary as Goldie did, and several commented that Uber drivers shouldn’t talk about politics.

“Political talk from an Uber driver. So needed these days,” one viewer commented sarcastically.

“Ahh yes. The Uber driver’s podcast for his captive audience,” another viewer said.

One TikToker wrote in all-caps, “HELL NO! WHERE’S THE ‘RIDE IN SILENCE’ OPTION! I’M NOT YOUR FRIEND OR THERAPIST I’M JUST TRYING TO GET TO MY DESTINATION.”

Some viewers said the driver’s commentary was “scary.”

“So scary omg,” one said.

Another viewer wrote, “This is so scary, i hope ur better now omg.”

Other viewers shared similar experiences they have had as Uber passengers.

“So this a universal experience?” one TikToker commented. “I kept getting this guy who told me he cured his dog’s cancer with crystals but his car was nice.”

“I’ve also been in a ‘we could all live like kings off crypto in Puerto Rico’ Uber… just smile and nod…” another TikToker said.

One viewer commented, “My Uber driver one time told me all about his tax evasion plan and arrest record and I hyped that guy up so hard because I was scared lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Uber via press email.

