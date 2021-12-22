‘Girl go home why are you bothering these kids’: TikToker films McDonald’s staff at drive-thru ignoring her, sparking debate

In a series of viral TikToks posted on Tuesday, user Deborah (@faithinyaweh) sits at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Buffalo, New York, but employees aren’t helping with her order. She says she sat in the line for McDonald’s for “15 minutes” and wasn’t served.

“All these people in here,” Deborah says, referring to the McDonald’s employees inside. “So much for 24 hours, right?”

By Wednesday, the video had more than 17,000 views. In response to a comment that the McDonald’s looked “understaffed,” Deborah posted another TikTok.

“The problem is bad customer service,” she tells three McDonald’s employees. “This is so fucking ratchet.”

Deborah claimed that the employees were “calling the police” on her. The TikToker calls an employee “goofy,” and the employee shuts the drive-thru window on her. Deborah also calls another employee a “fuckin’ thug” for “throwing up gang signs.”

In another follow-up video, an employee tells Deborah to “go back around” to the beginning of the drive-thru.

“I won’t,” the TikToker responds.

Deborah waits at the drive-thru window for the rest of the video.

“Literally could have deescalated the situation by just giving good customer service,” Deborah wrote in the video’s caption. “But instead she chose violence.”

Many in the comment sections of all three videos said that Deborah shouldn’t have waited in the drive-thru.

“If they said the system was down [you] goofy as hell for sitting in the drive-thru,” user @nyaharley commented.

“Girl go home why are you bothering these kids,” @bratttredd wrote.

“And you just sat there while they ignored you? Goofy,” @iidontevenexistt commented.

Others said that the employees should have communicated more with Deborah.

“You were the only car? I mean they could’ve communicated but calling them names and doing all this was too much,” @lilbitofem commented.

“Why didn’t they tell you from the beginning that their system was down?” @furmommmaa wrote. “Instead they yelled [shit] at you & let [you] wait smh.”

Deborah responded to say that what @furmommmaa described was her “whole fucking issue.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Deborah and the McDonald’s location shown in the TikTok.

