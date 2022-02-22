A woman walking through a fast food restaurant (L) and a woman shaking her ass in a drive thru window (R).

@k1ngavi/TikTok

‘This is really sad & embarrassing’: Woman climbs through Jack in the Box drive-thru window, twerks at employees in viral TikTok

'Why people no longer want to work in fast food.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

Internet Culture

Published Feb 22, 2022   Updated Feb 22, 2022, 12:21 pm CST

A viral TikTok video shows a woman climbing through the drive-thru window and twerking at a Jack in the Box. The woman, who is barefoot, yells at employees before climbing onto the drive-thru window and dancing.

While the woman is interacting with employees, one of them brings her an item. She heads back to her car—through the drive-thru window—and twerks. TikToker King Avi (@k1ngavi), who posted the video, laughs and says, “Twerk for me!” He also said that the woman yelled at the employees to give her ranch dressing.

By Tuesday, King Avi’s video had been viewed almost 390,000 times and had over 50,000 likes. The TikToker promised a part 2 of the video but at the time of publishing had not published a follow-up.

@k1ngavi

Wait!!! 🤣🤣🤣 cause I wasn’t ready 😂 and why I didn’t know she answered my question till I looked at the video 😂 #jackinthebox #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – King Avi

Commenters on King Avi’s video had an array of reactions: Some thought it was funny, while others worried for the woman.

“This is really sad & embarrassing,” user @uniquee_ kayy commented.

“People are unwell,” @dyhkyadyc3po wrote. “She needs help.”

User @dasianicole_ said that the video was not “[even] funny.”

Others felt for the employees shown dealing with the situation.

“And this is the main reason why people no longer want to work in fast food restaurants,” @nonaa1125 wrote.

“It ain’t even [cool] at all,” @rosiefay691 wrote. “U got to understand that fast food places are short staff so most of the orders will take a bit longer.”

“They don’t get paid enough to deal with this,” @littlerascial commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to King Avi via Instagram direct message and to Jack in the Box via Twitter.

More fast food news

‘They care about iPads with employees’: Customer claims Chick-fil-A cares about its workers because they are given weather pods, sparking debate
‘Run the opposite way from the shredded chicken’: Worker shares what Taco Bell items customers should avoid in viral TikTok
‘The crazy bread order really pushed him’: TikToker pranks uncle who’s a Little Caesars worker with huge drive-thru order in viral video
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 22, 2022, 11:38 am CST

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian studying at Columbia Journalism School. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins