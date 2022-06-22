A TikToker who claims to work in human resources posted a viral clip sharing how she can tell when a “top performer” is about to resign. Veronica (@peopleculturecollective) posted the clip on Tuesday with the caption, “That’s NOT a good sign.”

The first half of the clip’s overlay text reads, “Manager explaining how the top performer in their team seems completely disengaged and is taking more time off than usual.”

“Me in HR,” the second half reads, with the creator shaking her head.

As of Wednesday, the TikTok has over 824,900 views.

Commenters agreed that seeing a star employee display those behaviors is not a good sign.

“Never take top performers for granted. They’re not on top because they love the job. They’re ambitious and you have to keep them engaged and [paid well],” a top comment read.

“This was me right before I put in my notice,” another user commented.

“You say time off, I say ‘investigating alternative opportunities,'” someone else wrote.

“The worst sign is when your top performer suddenly goes real quiet. They’ve given up,” another replied.

Others shared the impact poor managers have on top-performing workers.

“Or completely burnt out. Contemplating leaving my job cause they refuses to *hire adequately* and just tell us to pick up the slack,” someone complained.

“That’s me! I’m about to put in my 2 weeks notice. Burnt out,” a user wrote.

Longer work hours, poor work-life balance, and bad managers can all lead to burnout. According to the American Psychological Association, more people in the United States are reporting feeling burnout at work. This work-related stress can result in a “lack of motivation, or energy,” and “lack of effort at work.”

