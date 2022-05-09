‘Gym guys like this >>>’: Woman shares video of gym guy who actively avoided staring at her while squatting

A viral TikTok posted by a woman at the gym captures a “classic gym guy moment” when a man waits for her to finish at the squat rack across from her. He averts his eyes away from her “to not make a girl feel uncomfy,” according to the text overlay.

TikToker @pinkytoey shared the clip on May 4 with the caption, “gym guys like this >>>.”

It seems far too often that women end up feeling uncomfortable by “creepy” men at the gym, who stare too much or hit on them when they’re just trying to get a sweat in. However, the creator had a more positive experience.

In the clip, she’s filming herself approaching the squat rack and notes that the person in front of her was starting his set at the same time. The guy says she can go first and as she starts, he waits in front and noticeably stares up at the ceiling.

In her text overlay, she claims her “sports bra doesn’t have the best coverage.”

As of Monday, the TikTok has over 70,000 views. In the comments, the TikToker acknowledged that she doesn’t mind when people glance at her. “It’s natural,” she said. “I sneak glances at other girls at the gym lolol it just gets uncomfy when they stare for a while!”

She also commented that he gave consent to her recording and posting the video. She said she wanted to post the clip because “he was just being really nice & I wanted to share it !!! ik there are a ton of guys like him.”

In the comments, other gym guys shared similar experiences. “We call that the ‘oh wow nice lights,'” one viewer said.

“Man really said, ‘And now to analyze the structural bracing of this building,'” one TikToker commented.

“I learned so much about the architecture of my gym by doing this,” another said.

“Its nice to know some women notice when men try not to fit their stereotypes,” a third viewer noted.

