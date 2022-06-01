‘Do not buy anything from these accounts’: A TikTok account is dedicated to exposing dropshippers to followers

In a viral video, TikTok user @dropshippersbad accuses Waterballz (@waterballz) of being dropshippers. The user duets a video promoting the Waterballz product, showcasing that the same product is available online for nearly half the cost.

Some commenters asked what dropshipping was. Dropshipping refers to an order fulfillment method where sellers don’t keep the products listed in stock, but rather purchase inventory as needed to fulfill orders. This means that the same products they sell are usually already available online, sometimes for a cheaper price.

In the comments section of the video, TikTok users debate whether or not this practice is ethical.

One user said, “Bros mad he can’t make any money so he has to put other people that are trying to down.”

“Everything you buy comes from a wholesaler. These businesses offer quicker shipping than the wholesalers and the option of buying less,” another user commented.

A third said, “What made you do this with your account? Did you try it for a week and found it didn’t work?”

The person behind @dropshippersisbad responds to these comments and argues that sellers that dropship “charge you 2x the price for absolutely no benefits on your part.”

“I’d rather die poor than profit off trying to scam people,” says the TikToker.

The TikTok account is dedicated to “exposing” the practice through dueting videos of products they claim are being dropshipped. The account is quickly garnering attention with over 10,000 followers. The accounts bio alleges: “Everyone I follow is a dropshipper. Do not buy anything from these accounts.”

There are over 60 videos on the account calling out specific products.

The Daily Dot reached out to the @dropshippersbad and @waterballz accounts via TikTok comment.

