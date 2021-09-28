‘Get off of me’: TikToker films cops forcibly pulling out of her vehicle after she already agreed to comply

A TikToker shared a video of her roadside encounter with police, in which she told the three officers detaining her that she was “definitely fucking intimidated” by them, and then was pulled out of her car by one of those officers while she was recording.

The video comes from TikToker @disobedientttpettt, and it’s attracted more than 1.1 million views on the platform since going up a day ago. She also contends, per a comment attached to the video, that the incident occurred in “Panellis County, Fl.”—likely meaning Pinellas County, which is part of the Tampa metro area including St. Petersburg and Clearwater. She also contends, “And ALL my charges were dropped because of this video.”

The video starts with a caption reading “Three cops for my tiny ass.” She tells one of the police officers, who approaches her open car window with a flashlight, “Let me put the car in park and let me get out the car, but I need y’all to step away from my car because I’m definitely fucking intimidated.”

Another of the officers, standing toward the rear of her car, said, “We’re not asking you—”

She cuts him off and says, “But I just said that I’m stepping out of the car. Don’t touch the fucking car.”

The officer with the flashlight then reaches into the car and says, “Ma’am.”

“Get out of my fucking car,” she says to him as an on-screen caption relays, “He REACHES IN MY CAR AND YANKS ME OUT.”

“I just asked you,” she yells at him as she grabs his wrist.

“I just said, I just said that I was stepping out of the car,” she continues, as he grabs her arm, “so you putting your hands in my car is not the fuckin’ …”

She then repeats, “Get off of me” as he retains hold of her arm and opens her car door.

The officer who was nearer to the back of her car then says, “Relax,” as an on-screen caption alleges that the officers later charged her with “four fraudulent charges.” The struggle continues, with her saying, “Get off of me.”

The camera view then shifts from her to the empty passenger seat, and an officer can be seen opening the passenger door, with an on-screen caption reading, “The moment he realizes I’m recording” before it abruptly ends.

The TikTok comments were alight with takes, with one sizable thread spiraling from the initial observation, “Before anyone tries it: What they did was illegal and someone’s tone is never a reason to assault them.”

One person did essentially go “well actually” by remarking, “Seemed like she was actually doing a lot of talking rather than getting out of the car.”

Someone responded to that by noting, “She was talking them through what she was doing. Cops get jumpy when you start reaching for things or moving sporadically. She’s letting them know.”

The conversation went back and forth, with the person who made the “talking them through” comment noting, “No one should be afraid for their safety in an interaction with a civil servant weirdo.”

Another commenter asserted, “I heard it’s illegal for them to reach inside without permission.”

The TikToker responded, “It is; that’s why my charges were dropped on top of other reasons.”

She also alleged in one of the comment threads, where she interacted with commenters, that the officers in the incident were suspended.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the TikToker for comment.

