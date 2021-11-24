A mother recently posted a TikTok showing her confronting her “special needs” neighbor for allegedly creeping on her daughter. But the interaction sparked a debate among commenters over whether the neighbor knew what he was doing was wrong.

In the video, which has more than 685,000 views, user @bigreenski confronts her neighbor at the front door of his apartment. His face is never shown, but viewers can clearly see the lower half of his body.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bigreenski/video/7029784139343596846/

“My daughter is the one who was in the elevator,” @bigreenski asks him. “She’s a child. Did you know that?”

After the neighbor confirms he understood, @bigreenski responds: “You understood that? So then why would you ask her to sneak out to your house if you knew she was a child?”

“I’m sorry,” the neighbor said in return. “I just wanted to have somebody to hang out with.”

“Yeah, but she’s a child, though,” said @bigreenski. “Why would a child need to come down to your house to hang with you?”

The neighbor then apologizes, and the video cuts out shortly afterward.

In the comments, though, some viewers were divided on whether the neighbor is actually at fault. Some said it’s likely that his brain isn’t fully developed, making him unaware of the nature of his actions.

“Nobody said he was a kid. But he has the brain of a kid,” wrote one user. “Please search this stuff up instead of making yourself look ignorant in situations like this.”

“Most of them have a developed brain similar to middle school tbh,” said a second viewer. “He might’ve not known, but then again he might’ve.”

Most commenters, however, applauded the mom for how she handled the situation and accused the man of knowing what he was doing.

“Nah. He functions well enough to live alone,” said a third commenter. “He should know the difference between an adult and a child.”

“The fact that he used the term ‘SNEAK OUT’ means he knows it’s wrong,” said someone else.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bigreenski via TikTok comment.