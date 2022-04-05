‘You guys can like imagine what our apartment smells like’: TikToker prints out pictures of dirty litter box to prove her roommate is neglecting cats

In a viral TikTok video, a woman says she printed out photos of her roommate’s pet cats’ dirty litter box to prove she’s neglecting her cats.

In the clip, which on Tuesday had over 180,000 views, user Sophie (@sophielettuce) lip-syncs to a line from Euphoria: “Well, if that makes me a villain, so fucking be it.” She captioned the video, “No more Ms nice girl.”

Sophie explained why she resorted to this unorthodox method of calling out her roommate’s purported animal abuse in a TikTok comment.

“I’ve called and emailed the SPCA [Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals], but they won’t do anything,” she wrote. “We’ve tried to talk to her about it countless times, but get ignored.”

Sophie explained in a follow-up TikTok that her roommate lives in the basement room and has two cats. She said that she noticed the roommate’s cats coming upstairs to eat her own cat’s food and use their litter box.

“In the beginning, it was fine until I noticed that they started only using the litter box in my room,” she said. “As soon as I open the door in the morning, her cats would run into my room and immediately use my litter box.”

This led to the user going down to the basement to investigate the roommate’s cats’ living conditions. “I have never seen anything like that before,” she said. “To the best of my knowledge, she probably cleans her litter box once a month or every couple of months. So you guys can like imagine what our apartment smells like.”

The user added that she believes that at one point, her roommate’s cats didn’t eat for a week.

In a follow-up TikTok, Sophie shared communication she had with SPCA. She said the organization “won’t do anything” because Sophie mentioned that she would feed the cats if her roommate went away without taking them and cleaned the litter box if the smell became unbearable.

According to Sophie, the “last straw” was when she found cat urine and feces on her bathroom and bedroom floor.

“So I went to the library and I printed out every single picture that I’ve ever taken of the litter box,” she said in a third follow-up. “Also, like, the definition of what animal abuse is—if not cleaning your litter box is neglect and the kinds of diseases that you can get from a dirty litter box.”

The user added in a TikTok comment that her roommate’s cats purportedly “cry all the time” because “she locks her cats out of her room basically all day and she doesn’t let them sleep in her room.”

In all these TikToks, the user was flooded with various suggestions on how to handle the situation, ranging from surrendering the cats on her roommate’s behalf to contacting their landlord or the police. Sophie said she’s “at a loss.”

“To all the people saying to call the cops, I’m sorry, but they have bigger fish to fry,” she said. “They’re not worried about coming and taking cats from someone’s apartment. We’ve also tried to talk to our landlord, but it’s just really hard to get in contact with him. So that hasn’t brought any resolution.



“Maybe she’ll see these [TikToks] and then she’ll realize that we’re not the only one that thinks it’s crazy and gross,” Sophie added.

She did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories