As travel begins to slowly open up again, so does one very large draw for naughty plane travel with a partner: the admittance into the elusive Mile High Club. The Mile High Club still accepts new and eager members even after having quite an extensive history. One sex brand has taken note: Foria has created the perfect on-the-go set to help you get the best possible experience while getting it on in the sky. Its Quickie Kit has all the bells and whistles to get you to ultimate cruising altitude as pleasurably as possible.

What is The Quickie Kit?

The Quickie Kit from Foria is the next best thing to happen to the CBD sexual wellness space. It features mini travel-friendly versions of the brand’s best sellers and bedroom miracle workers. Each product included in the quickie set is meant to showcase all the wonders of CBD-infused intimacy. Benefit from the increased blood flow that the CBD promotes in order to ensure relaxed muscles and comfort where it counts.

Cost

Foria’s site offerings are obviously the big draw for intimate CBD lovers. However, there’s something else that drives my interest just as much as the products themselves. Finding a brand that thinks about pricing in a sustainable way always sits so well with me. There are two options for pricing with the Intimacy products you’ll find in The Quickie Kit. Complete with one 15ml dropper of the Awaken Arousal Oil, one 15ml dropper of the Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD, and two of the Intimacy Suppository pills, the Quickie Kit comes out to a well-rounded $44. If you don’t think it’s worth it for half the amount of product, comparing the full size products (as well as considering the site’s built in payment plans) might heavily influence your decisions!

What’s included in The Quickie Kit?

Awaken Arousal Oil

The Awaken Arousal Oil comes in a 15ml (0.5 fl oz) glass bottle with dropper. For comparison, in its standard size, you would be getting double the product at 30ml (1 fl oz). This oil has been specifically formulated for people with vulvas to support and enhance arousal and pleasure. This oil is designed to be applied before sexual activity in order to experience its effects at full force. The Awaken Arousal Oil does more than just work with your body to enhance pleasure. It also eases discomfort and helps make great sex feel even better with a blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals.

By adding as much as needed or desired to the clitoris, inside of the vagina, and the inner labia, the user can enjoy the full body experience that the CBD oil brings. Its also worth the mention that the Awaken Arousal Oil is oral-friendly and safe to ingest! The only things users will want to steer clear of are latex or poly-isoprene. Any toys, condoms, or diaphragms must be made of oil-safe materials.

Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD

Foria’s new and improved Sex Oil is less of an oil and more of a long-lasting lubricant with zap. Formerly named Intimacy Natural Lubricant, the Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD has returned. With the same look, and double the CBD, get ready for an even sexier experience! It’s the same travel friendly 15ml (0.5 fl oz) glass bottle with dropper as the Awaken Arousal Oil for maximum ease with on-the-go use. This all-natural moisture, with 400mg broad-spectrum CBD to enhance arousal, has been made to soothe and excite.

Even better, this Sex Oil was made with safety in mind. It is truly all-natural, free of added chemicals, and shows just two organically-grown ingredients. Because of the Organic MCT Coconut Oil it is formulated with, the lube is not for use with latex or poly-isoprene. Any toys, condoms, or diaphragms must be oil-safe materials.

Intimacy Suppositories

For targeted soothing and pleasure, Foria has created Intimacy Suppositories meant for vaginal or anal insertion. We know, its sounds like a big commitment right? Well, to be honest, its really not! Even though the suppositories require a little bit of patience and preparation, they do go a long way. These pills are for those that love penetration but want it to be a little smoother around the edges. With 50mg of organic broad-spectrum CBD, you’ll enhance your arousal, ease discomfort with increased vaginal lubrication, and relieve tension.

On top of delivering all those positive effects, these Intimacy Suppositories are packed to the brim with natural ingredients. Organic-Certified fair trade cocoa butter, and USDA organic-certified, regeneratively-grown USA hemp (CBD) are the only two ingredients you’ll find here. The product is also Vegan and Gluten Free, is never tested on animals, and does not contain Alcohol, Petroleum-based ingredients, Phthalates, Glycerin, Parabens, or Dyes.

Using the suppositories is definitely more involved than the other two companions in The Quickie Kit. Users are instructed to insert them vaginally or anally 30-60 minutes before sexual activity. Allowing 15 minutes for the CBD suppositories to melt and absorb will yield the best outcome. This provides pinpointed pleasure and is really encouraged for those who are used to experiencing high discomfort levels or low lubrication and arousal levels.

Is it worth it?

At the end of the day, the products included in The Quickie Kit are no joke. The Awaken Arousal Oil causes an overwhelming tingling sensation in the vagina, slowly bringing it to life. Its cinnamon and ginger ingredients help to shape and build the initial feeling of pleasure. The vanilla, cardamom, and peppermint essential oils add a bright scent and bring another layer of pleasure to the senses. The Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD provides a long-lasting lubricant that packs a 400mg sized punch in all the right places. And finally, the Intimate Suppositories deliver pinpointed ease and arousal with little wait time. For a quick trip in the sky, or a test run on the ground, both The Quickie Kit and its full sized siblings are excellent products to keep stocked in your travel bag or bedside table!