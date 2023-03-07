‘Looks like I just got it’: Woman says temporary tattoos that were supposed to be ‘gone in a year’ aren’t coming off after 14 months

In viral videos, TikTokers are discussing their so-called “temporary” tattoos that were supposed to fade but haven’t.

In a TikTok posted on Jan. 11, Celle (@celle_tattoo) shows a tattoo behind her ear that she says was supposed to fade but has retained clear markings. Celle identifies herself as a tattoo artist.

“It’s been 14 months,” Celle wrote in her video’s overlay text. “I hate this thing.”

On Tuesday, Celle’s video had over a million views.

Her viral video is a stitch of a video from Bunny (@bugpin.bunny), who is also a tattoo artist, in which Bunny cautions viewers against getting temporary tattoos “applied by actual tattoo artists with machines that only last about a year, year and a half” because they are a “tattoo scam.”

“Please do not go there, and make an appointment, and get the [purported temporary] tattoo,” Bunny says in her video, which has over 210,000 views. “The tattoos are not temporary. They’re not fully fading.”

Bunny didn’t mention the tattoo brand in her video but said that a temporary tattoo company is “being sued currently.” While it’s not facing a lawsuit, Ephemeral, a company that administers “real tattoos, made to fade,” is dealing with an onslaught of claims of customer dissatisfaction recently made public.

The San Francisco Chronicle and Fast Company reported in November that individuals with Ephemeral tattoos said that their tattoos were “still strongly visible at or beyond the 15-month mark.” Fast Company noted that the company states on its consent forms that “the tattoo may last shorter or longer than its touted 9-to-15-month range.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ephemeral via email.

A commenter on Celle’s video said that they got a temporary tattoo 20 months ago, and it’s “clear as day.”

“Looks like I just got it,” @hayl.madison wrote.

Others discussed how they had little faith in temporary tattoo companies from the start.

“I didn’t understand this trend,” @alizorah commented. “How can any ink deposited into the skin with a need fully fade?”

“LOL I mean c’mon y’all,” @easportss__ wrote. “Ur getting a tattoo.”

“How did y’all not know,” @sapphicpeach commented.