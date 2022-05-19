‘Worse than Walgreens’: Tech company’s Glassdoor reviews called out after they brag about hitting their sales goal and getting to open the beer fridge

A TikToker is putting tech company Big Ass Fans on blast for bad Glassdoor reviews, stitching a video of the company showing off its in-office “beer fridge.”

In the stitched video posted by TikToker Nate (@barstoolsyria) on Wednesday, he shows a clip from the Big Ass Fans (@bigassfans) TikTok page in which the company brags, “If we hit our sales goal for the day, we get to open the beer fridge!”

In the next clip, Nate says, “Wow, that’s great. Surely your employees love working there,” showing a low 3.0-star employer rating on Glassdoor.

“Wait a minute, that’s worse than Walgreens,” Nate says, showing Walgreens‘ 3.3-star rating.

The video is captioned “have to start beef with the fan company” and has over 74,000 views as of May 19.

Many users slammed the company in the comments, saying they believe the beer fridge is a tactic to improve employee satisfaction without offering an actual commission for high sales.

“Instead of getting a share of the sales revenue, they get beer fridge. Stunning and brave,” one user wrote.

“Generating a company a ton of money to get rewarded with 1 beer fuck yeah American dream,” another said.

“‘You can have a free $3 beer at the end of the day if you work extra hard’ is such a condescending policy,” a third added.

The Big Ass Fans Glassdoor review page contains claims of “poor management,” “decimation of employee perks,” and a “toxic work environment.”

“They claim to have a ‘growth’ mindset while at the same time slashing all employee perks and benefits year after year,” one review from March 2022 reads. “No more bonuses, absolute bare minimum yearly raises, drastically reduced PTO, all while consistently hitting record sales numbers.”

“Managers do not hesitate to throw their employees under the bus,” another review from September 2021 says. “Managers play favorites and turn a blind eye to unprofessional behavior if it’s a preferred employee, but watch out if you’re not a chosen one.”

Big Ass Fans has not responded to Nate’s video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Big Ass Fans via email and to Nate via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories