‘I did you the biggest favor ever’: Man says Target worker threw his application in the trash in front of him

One TikToker is revealing why he believes people should be hesitant about applying to Target.

In a video that’s been viewed over 2 million times, popular TikToker Jordan @jordan_the_stallion8 shares a story about how, when he attempted to apply to a Target store, a worker threw his paper application in a trash can in front of him.

“I walked up to an employee, his name was Chester,” Jordan, who has over 5 million followers, starts. “I said, ‘Excuse me Chester, where can I drop off this paper application?’ He grabbed it from my hands, walked over to the nearest trash can, and threw it away.”

“I said ‘Chester!’ and he said, ‘I did you the biggest favor ever.’ He’s like, ‘Go outside, and live your life.’ I bought a couple things and I never went back to a Target again,” Jordan says.

He says that he went on to buy a couple of things after the interaction and never went back to a Target location again. Jordan posted his video in response to another TikTok in which the user shows she has a virtual interview with the retail chain.

“You have to be built differently,” Jordan says about Target. “You need to be cut from a different cloth to work at Target, you know what I’m saying? Target interviews so many people but hires almost no one, and when they do hire you that’s the worst day of your life.”

Similar sentiments have been shared across TikTok, sometimes directly from workers themselves. One employee has called out unrealistic expectations managers have for people working on the ground floor, while another noted how she was given an “F” for her performance after receiving just one day of training and being sent to work the floor.

It appears that Target has implemented some policies in order to boost employee satisfaction, such as starting a new wage range from $15 to $24. On the job rating website Glassdoor, Target has a 3.6 rating out of five, and 65% say they would recommend working their to a friend. Target has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment about Jordan’s video.

Commenters provided mixed reviews of working for the company.

“Worked at a target for 5 years. I wish I met Chester first,” another commenter said.

“I work at Target [it’s] not that bad guys what’s happening to yall,” another commenter said.

“I got hired and lasted three days [because of] my anger and not being able to tell someone off couldn’t do it,” another person said.

