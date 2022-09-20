‘They better than the real Pizza Hut’: Customer says personal pan Pizza Hut pizzas from Target hit different

Once upon a time, Pizza Hut and Target had a partnership as solid as the store’s affinity for Starbucks. But after the pandemic and due to food delivery services, Pizza Hut locations in Target stores had a phaseout. Now, the stores have limited dining options, with grab-n-go food and snacks available for take-out.

In a viral video, TikToker Roderick (@rodericks.world) took his followers on a nostalgic journey to the popular retailer to pick up some take-out food.

“Y’all know what I got a taste for? A personal pan Pizza Hut pizza from Target,” he says in the clip.

Roderick walked into the Target in Madison, Alabama, and noted that the pizza was fresh. He took a bite once he made it back to his car, and also grabbed a strawberry lemonade. In the caption, he gave the pizza a 10/10 rating.

In the comments section, users took a trip down memory lane.

“Do you remember earning a coupon for these in Elementary school by reading books?” one user asked, to which Roderick replied he remembered.

“Targets around me don’t sell them anymore! It’s downright disrespectful!” another wrote.

“They better than the real Pizza Hut,” a third user commented.

“They definitely hit different,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Roderick via TikTok comment.