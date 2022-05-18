‘This felt like the end of a movie and I love it’: Target employee makes final announcement during last shift

A former Target employee’s heartwarming sendoff to his job went viral this week after a video of the event was posted on TikTok.

In the video, employee Dustin (@discoverwithdusty) gives an emotional final announcement before doing something he says he’s “always wanted to do”—play “Closing Time” by Semisonic over the PA system.

Dustin’s video currently has over 223,000 views.

“Attention Target guests and team members! The time is now 10 o’clock and the store is closed,” Dustin starts.

After a little more store information, he says, “For those of you who don’t know, I’ve worked here for three years and tonight is my last night at Target. That makes this the last announcement I’ll ever make. I’ll really miss all my awesome co-workers, but I’m moving on to bigger and better things… Hope you all have a wonderful night, stay safe, and don’t forget to stay hydrated.”

“Now to do something I’ve always wanted to do,” he concludes. At this point, he holds the microphone up to a Bluetooth speaker, which is playing Semisonic’s hit song “Closing Time.”

In comments, users remarked on the cinematic and moving nature of his sendoff.

“This felt like the end of a movie and I love it,” wrote a user.

“If this happened while i was somewhere i would find you and hug you,” added another. “This is great.”

“I thought you were going to cuss them out but this was SUCH a better ending,” a third stated. “Good luck on your new adventures.”

“Why did that make me kinda emotional?” a further user asked.

In comments, Dustin explained that he worked in “reshop,” which sorts merchandise that is out of place within the store. While he enjoyed his co-workers, he notes that, among other things, the job simply became too much to handle.

“Constantly understaffed and overworked,” he explains.

No matter where Dustin ends up now, TikTokers are wishing him good luck and thanking him for making such a pleasant video.

“I didn’t know where this was going and it ended up being the wholesome video of the day,” stated a user.

We’ve reached out to Dustin via TikTok comment.