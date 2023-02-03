‘Man, this is why they tied security tags to the Legos at my Target’: Woman catches Target customer walking out with $1K worth of Legos

A woman on TikTok went viral after exposing a Target customer leaving the store with $1,000 worth of Legos that he allegedly didn’t pay for.

The TikToker (@myerrrrrrrrrrr) posted a video zooming in on the customer’s back as he quickly pushes his shopping cart out of the store. She laughs as she runs closer to get a better viewer, saying to someone off-screen, “I told you, I told you, I told you.”

“When you catch a guy on video with 1K worth of Legos at Target,” the video’s on-screen text reads. As of Friday, the video received 2.5 million views on TikTok.

Despite the TikToker’s excitement, several viewers called her out for exposing a fellow customer.

“Why u snitching bro,” one viewer commented.

“Ok but like why show him let the man be, out there gonna get him caught,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote sarcastically, “Oh no the billion dollar company lost like 500 dollars.”

In a highly requested “story time” video, the TikToker says she was perusing Target’s Lego section when she noticed the other customer throwing a bunch of Lego sets into his cart.

“And I was just like really confused because he was grabbing some of the same sets,” the TikToker says in the video.

She says she asked the customer what was up with all the Legos in his cart, and he gave her a suspicious answer about buying the Legos for family members. At that point, she knew what he was really doing, she says.

When she told her friends that were with her that she thought the other customer was about to steal the Legos, they didn’t believe her, the TikToker says. They then began following him around the store and saw him walk on the outskirts of the store and avoid employees until he got to the exit.

After the customer walked out with the Legos, the TikToker and her friends didn’t do anything to report him, she says. While she took the video, she saw some Target employees talking on their walkie-talkies, seemingly about the customer.

Some viewers said they really couldn’t blame the customer for stealing the Legos.

“Cant rly blame him legos are mad expensive,” one viewer said.

“I would’ve asked him to take a set for me and meet I’m outside,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Target via email.