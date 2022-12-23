‘Otherwise I’m putting everything back’: Target customer checks out grocery items at in-store Starbucks when check out line is too long

What do you do when the line at Target is too long? For most people, the solution would be to simply tough it out, waiting in the long line behind the rest of the customers. But TikTok user Camo (@camocamille) has another solution — check out at Starbucks.

Many Target locations have Starbucks locations within the store. As it turns out, the Starbucks employees within Target seem just as able to check out customers as other Target employees, meaning that customers like Camo can skip long lines with ease and pick up a coffee along the way.

“And that is how you knock out two birds with one stone!” she concludes.

The video currently has over 1.1 million views.

Soon after posting, some TikTokers who claimed to have Target and Starbucks experience jumped in the comments section to say that, while this is in fact possible, a Starbucks employee might not always check out Target customers.

“FYI depends on the employee if they’re busy. they can say no and send you to the regular checkout,” one user wrote.

“At my target we don’t ring people out at Starbucks or the return desk so this doesn’t work for all locations js y’all,” another said.

However, some users who had previously used the hack were seemingly upset that Camo had told others about their line-free shopping hack.

“Don’t tell them,” a user stated. “thats how us employees buy our lunch.”

“SHHHHH WHY WOULD YOU REVEAL ITTTTT,” a second added.

Other users advised that this was possible at other stores as well. For example, items from one part of a store can frequently be purchased in other areas.

“If you’re at lowes and paying w a card do this at the specialist desks too,” a commenter shared. “it helps w their sales and no line.”

“I’ve been doing this or purchasing in electronics,” claimed another TikToker. “electronics NEVER has a line tho.”

We’ve reached out to Camo and Target via email.