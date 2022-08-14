‘He lied and said that they stop everyone and ask for a receipt’: TikToker calls out Target employee for accusing her of stealing, racially profiling her

A Target customer accused an employee of racially profiling her in a series of viral TikTok videos.

In the clips, TikTok user OVee (@ohdatgirlov) confronts the worker for asking her to show him her receipt, even though she attests that the man was following her around the store and saw her pay for her items.

She became so frustrated that she decided to return all of the items that she purchased, and even began looking at reviews online of this particular location where other shoppers also expressed concerns that store staff seem to intentionally target women of color.

“I was in Target yesterday, I was followed then as I was leaving this guy stepped in front of my basket and said, WHERE ARE THE COSMETICS THAT WERE IN YOUR BASKET?” she describes in the text overlay. “Then when I said their in the bag, he asked where’s the receipt? Mind you the cashier is who checked me out I didn’t pay at self checkout.”

In the clip, she records a man wearing a black short-sleeve button-up shirt who’s sitting down at a table in front of a Starbucks inside a Target location, sporadically looking at his phone as she addresses him.

“It’s called racial profiling,” OVee says to the man. “I haven’t seen this dude ask nobody for nothing, but you come walking up to me asking me for my receipt for the cosmetics…how did it get in the bag? You didn’t see me over there? Is there not a camera in here?”

She then requests the manager to come over to resolve the issue.

“If you didn’t see anything then why did you come and ask me?” she questions the worker who accused her. “I want the manager to come. Thank you. ‘Do you have a receipt for all the cosmetics in there?’ If you didn’t see what I had then why are you asking me about it? You’re lying.”

The man, presumably a loss prevention employee at Target, asks the TikToker, “What are you talking about?”

The creator explains that the man claimed he hadn’t followed her around the store, because he was at Starbucks. He alleged that he didn’t know what was in her basket.

In a follow-up clip, she follows the man in the black button-up shirt while pushing her shopping cart full of purchased items.

“Excuse my language in this video,” OVee writes in the text overlay, “by this point I was pissed. He stepped in front of my basket accusing me of stealing. All my items were paid for and bagged by their team member so I was completely humiliated. He lied and said that they stop everyone and ask for a receipt, however after calling the manager he said that’s not true.”

She tells the employee in this second video, “Take all of it back…you don’t even get paid enough to be fucking with people,” as she walks with him throughout the store.

She then yells at the employee who appears to ask her what she’s talking about. “No what are you talking about?” she responds. “Don’t ask me what I’m talking about. You got me fucked up… asking for my receipt.”

She points out that she didn’t see any other customers in the store who were asked for their receipts. “Stupid ass people out here, I want all my fucking money back.”

At the end of the clip, she appears to wait in the customer service line in order to return the items she just purchased.

In a third clip, she spoke about the incident in further detail, giving a story time to followers who wanted to know more about the incident that took place at Target.

She explains that she brought several items to the checkout counter, asked the cashier to put one of them back because OVee thought it was on sale but it turned out it wasn’t. One item she took off the shelf was a bottle of body spray, which the cashier noticed was opened. She informed the TikToker of this and asked if she wanted to grab an unopened bottle instead. OVee says that she paid for the items except for the body spray, and the coffee she was getting from Starbucks while she was at it.

She then said she ran to go and replace the body spray with a bottle that had not been opened, but left her basket of items that she already paid for at the counter because she didn’t want to carry it across the store unnecessarily.

However, when she returned, three other customers were in line, and the Target cashier suggested she take the body spray to self-checkout so the TikToker didn’t waste her time waiting in line to purchase the single item. That’s when she grabbed her coffee and basket and then proceeded to head over to the self-checkout area in order to purchase her body spray.

After she bought the body spray, OVee says a man stepped in front of her basket, barring her exit from the store, and asked “Where are the cosmetic items that were inside of your basket?”

She told him that they were inside the bag because she paid for them, and that’s when the loss prevention employee asked to see her receipt. She couldn’t understand why she was being isolated, as there was a security guard standing next to the register while she was paying for her items. She added that the purported loss prevention employee had been following her from before she even bought her items and thus, should’ve known that she had paid for everything. It was at this point that she decided to start recording her interaction with the Target employee.

She said that she ultimately returned the items, but that the manager she interacted with was “no better” than the loss prevention employee, and that he said he was “doing [her] a favor by returning those items.”

In an additional video, OVee posted five separate reviews from other Target customers who said they visited this specific location, accusing staff members of racial profiling.

One reviewer wrote, “I am a woman of color and every time I go to this Target I am followed by a worker and asked a million times if I need assistance. Especially when I am wearing my natural hair. I’m pretty sure some type of discrimination is going on.”

In OVee’s most recent video regarding the situation, she responded to one TikTok user who said that instead of accosting the employee she should’ve just proved them wrong. In her reply, the creator that she didn’t have to “prove nothing to no one,” adding that the employee should’ve been able to prove that she was stealing, not the other way around.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ohdatgirlov on TikTok and Target via email for further comment.

